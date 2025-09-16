Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 56,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6%

Union Pacific stock opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

