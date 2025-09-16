Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 577 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $529,264,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.