First Financial Corp IN Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Danaher were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 485.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20,400.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 34,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $188.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.64. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.90. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.35.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

