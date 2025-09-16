JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 3.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

