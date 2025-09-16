Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 299,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,815,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,124.70. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

