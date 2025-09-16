Little House Capital LLC Purchases 2,921 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 59,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 316.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 21 West Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,079,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

