ACT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apex Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 89,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.