Little House Capital LLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $3,692,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.38.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $543.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $543.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

