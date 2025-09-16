IAM Advisory LLC Has $750,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Shares of ANET opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $156.32. The stock has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock worth $975,547,217. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

