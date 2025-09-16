IAM Advisory LLC Sells 350 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,013.72. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 850,112 shares valued at $234,654,209. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $364.09 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.