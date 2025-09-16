iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

