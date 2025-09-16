Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Buys 1,419 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX Stock Up 1.6%

RTX stock opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.92. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

