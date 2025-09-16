Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,627,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.