Woodstock Corp Sells 258 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 119,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.07.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $290.04 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

