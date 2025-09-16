Woodstock Corp Sells 121 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Woodstock Corp cut its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 8.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 201.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in GE Vernova by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $628.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a PE ratio of 151.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $610.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.14. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.24 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

