First Bank & Trust Buys 324 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,373,000 after buying an additional 6,666,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,445 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $260.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.20 and its 200 day moving average is $203.68. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $264.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

