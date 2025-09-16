Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,286 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

