Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 949 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,116,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,198,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.