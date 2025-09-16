MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $3,633,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.43.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

