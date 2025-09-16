New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $642,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 8,419.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,927,000 after buying an additional 5,891,034 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $284.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

