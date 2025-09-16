Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Buys 3,942 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,483,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,871,000 after acquiring an additional 87,766 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,150,000 after buying an additional 60,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,213,000 after buying an additional 113,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,822,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

