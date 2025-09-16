Westmount Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Westmount Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of URI stock opened at $947.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $980.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $889.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $742.05.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.86.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

