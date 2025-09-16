Westmount Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Westmount Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,519,000 after buying an additional 48,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $209.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.11. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $211.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

