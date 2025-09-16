Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 1,106 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.29 and a 200 day moving average of $267.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $309.95. The firm has a market cap of $850.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

