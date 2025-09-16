Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 1,106 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.29 and a 200 day moving average of $267.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $309.95. The firm has a market cap of $850.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.