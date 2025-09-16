Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 978 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,019,000 after buying an additional 1,541,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,902,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,177,765,000 after purchasing an additional 950,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,951,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,082,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $810,047,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.68.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The company has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,576.60. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

