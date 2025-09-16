Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,666,000 after buying an additional 1,747,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.06.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

