Westmount Partners LLC Sells 438 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Westmount Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,957 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC's holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2%

XOM opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $479.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business's revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.76.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

