Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

