Parkside Advisors LLC Has $31.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,057.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,899,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,812 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after buying an additional 1,726,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 673,678 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,284,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

