Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 9,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 131,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 56,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.7% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.7%

AMGN stock opened at $274.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.17 and its 200 day moving average is $291.33. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.