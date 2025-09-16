Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 174,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 74,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,204,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $302.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s



McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

