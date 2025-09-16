Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,141 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $25,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

