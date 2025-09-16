Mastercard Incorporated $MA Stake Reduced by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $26,521,861 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $583.30 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $527.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

