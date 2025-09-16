Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,727,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average of $122.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $148.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

