SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,158 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,782 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,381 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 491.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,952,000 after acquiring an additional 579,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

