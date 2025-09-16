Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.25 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

