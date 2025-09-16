Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.8% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 56,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.3% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.57.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

