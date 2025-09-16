Bank of New Hampshire Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 552.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after buying an additional 2,556,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,839,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 161.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,485,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,663 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $5,231,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.9%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.