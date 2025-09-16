Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $46.25 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $46,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,418,000 after purchasing an additional 116,535 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $1,643,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $787.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $730.38 and a 200-day moving average of $632.90. The company has a market cap of $238.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $793.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

