JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Shares Acquired by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

