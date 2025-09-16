ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 958,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,714,000 after purchasing an additional 425,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $464.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $464.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.55 and its 200-day moving average is $402.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.