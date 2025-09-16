MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,923,000 after buying an additional 860,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,777,000 after buying an additional 678,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,230,000 after buying an additional 352,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,796,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.08.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

