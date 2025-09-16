Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP is High Probability Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

High Probability Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,929 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 7.7% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $51,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

