Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 736 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Presidio Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,698,000 after buying an additional 1,703,887 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,606,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,368,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,597,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,234 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,519,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,078,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.