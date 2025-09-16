HFG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

HFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.3% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

