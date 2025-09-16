Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 401,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 3.2% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

