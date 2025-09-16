HFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 3,380,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,864,000 after buying an additional 102,007 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 302,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 28.8%

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

