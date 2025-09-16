Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Purchases 2,575 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 7.9% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

