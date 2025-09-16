Everpar Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,715,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $433.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.85.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

