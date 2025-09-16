Orser Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,656 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,894 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,051,000 after acquiring an additional 699,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after acquiring an additional 658,773 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

